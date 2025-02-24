Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ Set for Re-release to End the Month of Romance

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic romantic film Dil To Pagal Hai is all set to make its grand return to cinemas, marking the perfect conclusion to this month of love. The film will be re-released on February 28, giving fans the chance to relive the magic of this Bollywood classic on the big screen once again.

A Legendary Romantic Film with a Star-Studded Cast

Directed by the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, Dil To Pagal Hai starred Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor. The film continues to be remembered for its unforgettable music, spectacular dance sequences, and heartwarming story. The plot revolves around the love lives of the members of a musical troupe, focusing on a love triangle between two dancers and their choreographer.

The film’s soul-stirring music, composed by Uttam Singh, and the unforgettable lyrics by Anand Bakshi made it an all-time favorite for Bollywood romance enthusiasts. The performance of Karisma Kapoor as Nisha earned her the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress, and Dil To Pagal Hai bagged three National Awards, including Best Popular Film at the 45th National Film Awards.

The Film’s Legacy and Its Connection to SRK’s Stardom

Dil To Pagal Hai was the second of four consecutive films directed by Yash Chopra that starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The other two films included Veer-Zara and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. This film also marked the third collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit after Anjaam and Koyla.

A Star-Studded Cast and a Historical Cameo

Interestingly, the role of Pooja, which eventually went to Madhuri Dixit, was initially offered to Sridevi. However, Sridevi declined the role, feeling it wasn’t substantial enough compared to her role in Lamhe. The film also featured a special cameo by Akshay Kumar, making it a rare moment in Hindi cinema where two superstars from Delhi shared the screen together.

The Enduring Appeal of ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’

The film, produced by Yash Raj Films, played a significant role in furthering Shah Rukh Khan’s reign as the “King of Romance,” with his charming performance winning over audiences and making him a beloved figure in the world of Bollywood romance.

Fans can look forward to enjoying this cult classic once again, as it graces the cinemas for a special re-release on February 28 to mark the end of a month filled with love.