Virat Kohli Makes History with Century in India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Virat Kohli etched his name into the history books on Sunday, February 23, 2025, becoming the first Indian batter to score a century in the ICC Champions Trophy against Pakistan. Kohli achieved this remarkable feat during the ongoing match against Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Kohli brought up his 100 with a boundary on the third ball of the 43rd over, bowled by Khushdil Shah. He remained unbeaten on 100 runs from 111 balls, hitting seven boundaries during his stay at the crease. His century played a pivotal role in India’s pursuit of the target, demonstrating his unyielding prowess as one of the best modern-day cricketers.

Kohli Breaks Record Held by Rohit Sharma in India-Pakistan Champions Trophy Matches

Before Kohli’s historic century, the highest individual score by an Indian batter in a Champions Trophy match against Pakistan was held by Rohit Sharma. Rohit had scored 91 runs off 119 balls in the 2017 Champions Trophy match between the two teams at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Here’s a look at the highest individual scores for India in Champions Trophy matches against Pakistan:

Virat Kohli : 100* off 111 balls, Dubai (February 23, 2025)

: 100* off 111 balls, Dubai (February 23, 2025) Rohit Sharma : 91 off 119 balls, Birmingham (June 4, 2017)

: 91 off 119 balls, Birmingham (June 4, 2017) Virat Kohli : 81* off 68 balls, Birmingham (June 4, 2017)

: 81* off 68 balls, Birmingham (June 4, 2017) Rahul Dravid : 76 off 103 balls, Centurion (September 26, 2009)

: 76 off 103 balls, Centurion (September 26, 2009) Hardik Pandya: 76 off 43 balls, The Oval (June 18, 2017)

Kohli Becomes 3rd Player to Score Century in an India-Pakistan Champions Trophy Match

Virat Kohli is now only the third batter to score a century in an India-Pakistan Champions Trophy encounter. Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik was the first player to achieve this feat, scoring 128 runs from 126 balls during the 2009 Champions Trophy in Centurion. Fakhar Zaman joined this elite list in the 2017 Champions Trophy final by scoring 114 runs from 106 balls at The Oval.

Virat Kohli’s Record-Breaking Opportunity in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Kohli, who has been an instrumental figure for India throughout his career, will play a significant role in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The tournament, which started on February 19, features eight teams, and all matches for India will be played in Dubai. Kohli’s recent form, with 52 runs in the ODI against England on February 12, has shown promise, and the Indian team management is hopeful that he can continue his excellent form in this marquee event.

Five Records Virat Kohli Could Break in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

With 13,963 runs in 297 ODI matches, Virat Kohli is poised to break several records in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy:

Fastest to 14,000 Runs in ODIs: If Kohli scores 37 more runs in the Champions Trophy, he will become the fastest batter to reach 14,000 runs in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). Currently, only Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara have crossed the 14K mark in ODIs, but Kohli has played fewer innings than both, making him the likely candidate to break this record. Third Leading Run Scorer in International Cricket: Kohli has already scored 27,381 runs in 545 matches across formats. If he scores 103 more runs in the Champions Trophy, he will surpass Ricky Ponting (27,483 runs) to become the third-leading run scorer in international cricket.

Kohli’s Potential to Break More Records in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

With Kohli’s remarkable consistency and his role as a key player in the Indian squad, the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy presents an incredible opportunity for him to cement his legacy in cricket history. Fans around the world are excited to see what records Kohli will break next as he continues to lead India on the grandest stage of them all.