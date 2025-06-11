Big Rain Alert: Heavy Showers Expected in These Two Districts

The Hyderabad Meteorological Department (HMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Telangana as a low-pressure area (LPA) has formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal. This weather system is expected to bring heavy rains, thunderstorms, and gusty winds over the state today and tomorrow.

Orange Alert Issued for Vikarabad and Kamareddy

In view of the forecast, an Orange Alert has been issued for Vikarabad and Kamareddy districts. These areas may witness heavy to very heavy rains, accompanied by lightning and strong winds blowing at speeds of 40-50 kmph.

Authorities have advised residents to avoid venturing outside during adverse weather conditions. People are urged to stay away from old buildings and trees, which could pose risks during heavy winds.

Farmers Advised to Take Precautions

The meteorological department has also requested farmers to take precautionary measures to protect crops and power lines from possible damage caused by the strong winds and heavy rainfall.

Yellow Alert for Ten Districts Tomorrow

For tomorrow, a Yellow Alert has been issued for ten districts including Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Adilabad, and Nizamabad. These regions may experience light to moderate rains along with winds blowing at speeds of 30-40 kmph.

Public Safety Measures Recommended

The HMD has advised the public to remain vigilant during this period and follow all safety protocols. Emergency services are on standby to handle any weather-related incidents.