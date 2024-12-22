Bihar: Deputy CM Vijay Sinha, Tejashwi Yadav spar over paper leak cases

Patna: The issue of question paper leaks in Bihar has become a significant political flashpoint, with both the ruling party and opposition trading barbs over the matter. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has alleged that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is responsible for the leaks, intensifying the ongoing feud.

Sinha said “the RJD is behind the paper leak”, holding the Opposition responsible.

The controversy erupted after candidates caused a ruckus at an examination centre in Patna during the 70th BPSC examination, highlighting growing dissatisfaction among aspirants about systemic failures in the examination process.

In response, Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of the Opposition, launched a scathing attack on Sinha, dismissing him as “not even worthy of being a Deputy CM”.

Yadav’s remarks add to the political tension, as he attempts to shift the blame for the governance lapses onto the ruling coalition.

Responding to media queries in Katihar, Tejashwi Yadav dismissed the claims that the RJD was behind the paper leaks and instead pointed fingers at the ruling government.

Tejashwi Yadav said: “If RJD people are leaking the papers, then why is Nalanda always connected to these incidents? Every paper leak traces back to Nalanda.”

This pointed remark is significant as Nalanda is the home district of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“If the government genuinely believes RJD is behind this, then why are they sitting idle instead of taking action?” Tejashwi Yadav questioned.

The paper leak issues in Bihar’s competitive exams, including the 70th BPSC examination, have raised serious concerns about the state’s examination system.

The Opposition has seized the issue as a key opportunity to criticise the government’s failure to ensure fairness and transparency.

Political analysts feel that by linking the incidents to Nalanda, Tejashwi Yadav has strategically turned the heat on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, further deepening the political tensions.

The development not only highlights the Opposition’s aggressive stance but also reflects the growing dissatisfaction among students and the public regarding the state administration’s handling of critical processes like examinations.