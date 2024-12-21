Crime & Accidents

Six-Storey building collapses in Punjab; several feared trapped

A six-storey building collapsed in Mohali district in Punjab on Saturday evening, trapping several people under the debris, officials said.

Mohammed Yousuf21 December 2024 - 20:09
Chandigarh: A six-storey building collapsed in Mohali district in Punjab on Saturday evening, trapping several people under the debris, officials said.

The rescue operation was on to pull out people trapped below the rubble.

The Mohali administration has requisitioned two columns from the Army’s local engineers unit for the rescue operations.

Rescue operations are ongoing, and one person has been rescued and taken to the hospital.

“Operation is underway. The NDRF, police and fire teams are at the spot. The reason behind this mishap will be investigated,” Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Pareek told the media.

Authorities estimate between 10 to 11 people may be trapped under the rubble.

Further details are awaited.

