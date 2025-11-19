Bihar: Nitish Kumar elected leader of NDA legislative party

Patna: At a crucial meeting of the NDA legislative party held in the Central Hall of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Nitish Kumar was unanimously elected as the leader of the NDA on Wednesday.

With this formal endorsement, he is set to take the oath once again as the Chief Minister of Bihar.

During the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary proposed Nitish Kumar’s name for the leadership role, which was seconded by Vijay Kumar Sinha.

All newly elected MLAs of the NDA were present and unanimously approved the proposal.

When Nitish Kumar arrived at the Central Hall, he greeted the MLAs and supporters with folded hands.

Following his election as the NDA leader, he proceeded to the Raj Bhavan to present his claim to form the new government.

NDA leaders lauded the alliance’s performance in the assembly elections.

Upendra Kushwaha thanked the women voters of Bihar for contributing significantly to the NDA’s historic victory.

He credited the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying there was unprecedented coordination among NDA partners at the grassroots level.

He added, “The people saw unity in the NDA. Under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Modi, we will fulfil the promises made in our manifesto.”

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said that women and youth across the state showed remarkable enthusiasm for the NDA, noting that women voters set a new record in turnout.

After the meeting, Union Minister Chirag Paswan confirmed Nitish Kumar’s unanimous election as the leader of the NDA legislative party.

He said that after the oath-taking ceremony scheduled for tomorrow, “every promise made in the manifesto will be fulfilled one by one.”

Preparations are already underway for Nitish Kumar’s swearing-in, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

The event is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, several Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of various BJP-ruled states and other dignitaries.

Special security and traffic arrangements have been put in place from Patna Airport to Gandhi Maidan in view of the VVIP arrivals.