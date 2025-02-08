IndiaPolitics

Delhi Election Results: BJP Leading in 30 Seats, Early TV Trends Show: AAP Ahead in 22, Congress at 1

As the counting of votes continues for the Delhi assembly election, the BJP is leading in 30 seats, while AAP is ahead in 22, and Congress has secured 1 seat according to the latest trends reported by television channels.

Mohammed Yousuf8 February 2025 - 09:38
New Delhi: As the counting of votes continues for the Delhi assembly election, the BJP is leading in 30 seats, while AAP is ahead in 22, and Congress has secured 1 seat according to the latest trends reported by television channels.

Key Highlights:

  • AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, contesting from the New Delhi seat, is trailing behind BJP’s Parvesh Verma.
  • In Kalkaji, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is trailing BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri.
  • Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also trailing in Jangpura.
  • BJP’s Kapil Mishra is leading in Karawal Nagar, while AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj is ahead in Greater Kailash.

The results will reveal whether AAP’s political dominance in Delhi remains intact or if the BJP has managed to make a significant dent, potentially returning to power for the first time since 1998.

Congress, which ruled Delhi from 1998 to 2013, is hoping to make a comeback after failing to win a single seat in the last two elections.

Delhi, with 1.55 crore eligible voters, recorded a turnout of 60.54% in the February 5 election.

