Telangana

Telangana New Ration Card: Here’s Where and How You Can Apply

Telangana Government has taken significant steps to address long-pending requests for new Food Security (Ration) Cards and the addition of family members to existing cards.

Mohammed Yousuf7 February 2025 - 22:36
Cabinet Sub-Committee Reviews Eligibility Criteria

To streamline the process, a Cabinet Sub-Committee was constituted to review the eligibility criteria and application procedures. Their recommendations were approved by the state cabinet on January 4, 2025.

New Application Process Announced

Following the cabinet’s approval, the Chief Secretary issued instructions to all District Collectors regarding new ration cards, Indiramma Indlu, and Indiramma Astmiya Bharosa schemes. The government has now made it easier for citizens to apply for new Food Security (Ration) Cards and add family members by allowing applications through Praja Palana Seva Kendras (PPSKs).

Also Read: Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase II Expansion: Key Approvals Expected Despite Budget Silence

MeeSeva Centers to Accept Applications

To further facilitate the process, the Commissioner of Civil Supplies has requested the Commissioner of ESD (MeeSeva) to enable the acceptance of new ration card applications at all MeeSeva centers across Telangana. This initiative aims to ensure that only eligible applicants receive ration cards while preventing duplicate applications.

Digital Integration for Efficiency

In a move to enhance efficiency, the State Informatics Officer, NIC, Hyderabad, has been requested to integrate the ration card database with MeeSeva centers. This will enable a seamless online process, reducing delays and improving accessibility for applicants.

Government’s Commitment to Food Security

With these initiatives, the Telangana Government reaffirms its commitment to strengthening the public distribution system and ensuring food security for eligible families. Citizens are encouraged to take advantage of the new services for a smooth and hassle-free application process.

