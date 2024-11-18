Hyderabad

Blast near temple in Hyderabad, priest injured

The incident occurred near Praja Prathi Sri Sri Yade Mata temple on Laxmiguda Road under the limits of Mailardevpally police station of Cyberabad commissionerate.

Fouzia Farhana18 November 2024 - 17:25
Hyderabad: A priest was injured in an explosion near a temple on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Monday.

According to police, the explosion occurred when the priest was clearing wild vegetation on the pavement outside the temple. The priest, identified as Sugunaram, was shifted to a hospital by ambulance.

The explosion which occurred around 10.30 a.m. near the temple belonging to Marwari Samaj sent panic among locals and triggered tension in the area in Rangareddy district.

Alerted by the locals, police rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area. A bomb disposal squad was pressed into service to check for any more explosive material. The forensic team was also carrying out the probe to ascertain the cause of the explosion.

The police have also deployed a team to gather clues. A police officer said that they have registered a case and are investigating.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Rajendranagar) T. Srinivas and local corporator Tokala Srinivas Reddy visited the scene.

A large number of locals gathered near the scene. They condemned the incident and demanded a thorough investigation.

