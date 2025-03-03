Bodybuilder Bride: Stuns Social Media by Flaunting Muscles Instead of Mehndi (Video)

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s renowned bodybuilder, Chitra Purushotham, has taken social media by storm with her wedding pictures. Unlike traditional brides, Chitra stunned everyone by flaunting her muscles instead of her mehndi, leaving netizens amazed.

On her big day, Chitra wore a vibrant blue and yellow Kanjeevaram saree, but instead of a blouse, she styled it uniquely with a draped pallu. Adorned with heavy gold jewelry, her unconventional bridal look turned heads and became a topic of discussion online.

Chitra tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Kiran Raj, and as soon as their wedding pictures surfaced on Instagram, they went viral. Social media users were surprised to see a perfect blend of fitness and traditional bridal aesthetics in her look.

Not just a celebrated bodybuilder, Chitra has also won multiple titles in fitness and fashion. Her distinct personality has earned her the nickname “Baahubali Bahu” among fans.

In the wedding photos, Chitra is seen striking romantic poses with her husband, Kiran Raj, which have been widely appreciated. Her unique bridal style has redefined traditional wedding norms, proving that a bride can be both strong and stylish.