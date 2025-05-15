Brawl in TSRTC Bus: Women Clash Over Seat in Viral Video – Here’s Where It Happened

In a shocking incident that has gone viral on social media, two women were seen engaging in a heated physical altercation inside a TSRTC (Telangana State Road Transport Corporation) bus. The incident reportedly took place on a bus traveling from Manuguru to Bhadrachalam.

Under the Mahalakshmi Scheme, the Telangana government offers free bus travel to women across the state. However, daily reports of conflicts over seating and other minor disputes are surfacing, raising concerns about the scheme’s execution and its impact on public transport environments.

Women Clash Over Bus Seat, Video Goes Viral

The viral video shows two women grabbing each other’s hair and fighting over a seat while fellow passengers watch in disbelief. The clash escalated from a verbal argument to a full-blown physical scuffle, creating panic and discomfort among other commuters.

Eventually, co-passengers intervened and managed to separate the women, restoring order in the bus. The video has since garnered widespread attention and criticism on social media.

Netizens React: Scheme Under Fire

Netizens were quick to comment, with many criticizing the Telangana government’s Mahalakshmi Scheme. Some users tagged TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar on social media, demanding better crowd management and stricter enforcement of passenger conduct in public buses.

Many expressed concern that the implementation of free travel for women, though well-intentioned, is leading to increased disturbances and mismanagement.

Officials Yet to Respond

As of now, TSRTC has not issued an official statement regarding the incident. Further details about the altercation and whether any disciplinary action will be taken are still awaited.

Final Thoughts

While the Mahalakshmi Scheme aims to empower women by providing free transportation, this incident highlights the need for better planning and enforcement to avoid such public disturbances. It also underscores the growing challenge of maintaining order in overcrowded buses.