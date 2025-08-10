Social Media

Bride’s Live Bollywood Song Performance at Wedding Becomes a Viral Hit

With over 2 million views and 200,000 likes, the bride’s unique performance has not only won hearts but also made the wedding an unforgettable celebration.

Photo of Syed Mubashir Syed Mubashir10 August 2025 - 17:23
A wedding is a beautiful occasion when two hearts unite for life, celebrated with blessings and best wishes from family and friends. Over time, wedding trends have evolved — from stunning bride entrances to special couple dances, everything has become more modern and unique.

Recently, a video went viral on social media, winning hearts of millions. It features a bride dressed in red performing a live rendition of the famous Bollywood song “Main Agar Kahoon” from the blockbuster film Om Shanti Om. As she takes the microphone and starts singing, the wedding atmosphere transforms into a dreamy and magical scene.

The video shows the bride gracefully walking onto the stage while the groom smiles admiringly at his soon-to-be life partner. Guests capture the mesmerizing moment on their phones. Social media users have fallen in love with her voice and style — one commented, “Just that one line… unforgettable for a lifetime,” while another said, “Wow… your voice and beauty, both are amazing!” A third remarked, “It felt like the song was playing in the background, but this was the bride’s own voice!”

