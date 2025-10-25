Hyderabad

BRS Minority Leader Salman Khan Booked After Confrontation with Returning Officer Over Rejected Nomination

The situation escalated when the police intervened and escorted Salman Khan out of the premises. Later, based on a formal complaint lodged by the Returning Officer, the Banjara Hills police registered a case against Salman Khan.

Photo of Syed Mubashir Syed Mubashir25 October 2025 - 17:50
BRS Minority Leader Salman Khan Booked After Confrontation with Returning Officer Over Rejected Nomination
BRS Minority Leader Salman Khan Booked After Confrontation with Returning Officer Over Rejected Nomination

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) minority leader and Hyderabad Youth Courage (HYC) founder, Salman Khan, has been booked by the Banjara Hills police after he confronted the Jubilee Hills Returning Officer for allegedly rejecting his nomination papers without a valid reason.

Salman Khan had filed four sets of nomination papers to contest as an MLA candidate in the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election. However, after the scrutiny process held on October 22, all four sets of his nominations were rejected by the Returning Officer, Sai Ram.

Following the rejection, Salman Khan reportedly engaged in a heated argument with the election officials, questioning how his nominations were turned down while that of the Congress candidate was accepted — even though certain columns in their papers were left unfilled.

The situation escalated when the police intervened and escorted Salman Khan out of the premises. Later, based on a formal complaint lodged by the Returning Officer, the Banjara Hills police registered a case against Salman Khan.

The incident has sparked discussions in political circles, with several questioning the transparency and fairness of the nomination scrutiny process in the Jubilee Hills constituency.

Tags
Photo of Syed Mubashir Syed Mubashir25 October 2025 - 17:50
Photo of Syed Mubashir

Syed Mubashir

Syed Mubashir has years of experience in Content Editing, Established a reputation for breaking and trending news coverage.. Covering categories like local, national, and international. His versatile writing style appeals to a broad audience at Munsif News 24x7.
Back to top button