BRS Minority Leader Salman Khan Booked After Confrontation with Returning Officer Over Rejected Nomination

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) minority leader and Hyderabad Youth Courage (HYC) founder, Salman Khan, has been booked by the Banjara Hills police after he confronted the Jubilee Hills Returning Officer for allegedly rejecting his nomination papers without a valid reason.

Salman Khan had filed four sets of nomination papers to contest as an MLA candidate in the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election. However, after the scrutiny process held on October 22, all four sets of his nominations were rejected by the Returning Officer, Sai Ram.

Following the rejection, Salman Khan reportedly engaged in a heated argument with the election officials, questioning how his nominations were turned down while that of the Congress candidate was accepted — even though certain columns in their papers were left unfilled.

The situation escalated when the police intervened and escorted Salman Khan out of the premises. Later, based on a formal complaint lodged by the Returning Officer, the Banjara Hills police registered a case against Salman Khan.

The incident has sparked discussions in political circles, with several questioning the transparency and fairness of the nomination scrutiny process in the Jubilee Hills constituency.