BRS Mobilizes 40 Star Campaigners, Announces Maganti Sunitha Gopinath as Jubilee Hills Candidate

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has announced a major campaign push for the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election, appointing 40 senior leaders as star campaigners to support its official candidate, Maganti Sunitha Gopinath, for the November 11 poll. The announcement was made in a meeting attended by party chief K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), senior leader Harish Rao, and other prominent figures.

The list of campaigners includes influential names such as former ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Padmarao Goud, Mahmood Ali, and P. Chidambaram, along with MLAs Kaleru Venkatesh, Mutha Gopal, and former MLA Nalamothu Bhaskar Rao. Senior party leaders like Sabitha Indra Reddy were also present at the event, signaling the party’s focus on mobilizing top-tier support to consolidate voter outreach.

The BRS plans to leverage this group through roadshows, public meetings, and door-to-door campaigns, aiming to secure a decisive victory for its candidate. Sources within the party indicated that the list of campaigners was released after the submission of the B-form, along with a cheque of Rs 40 lakh to the candidate’s campaign fund.

KTR framed the by-election as a referendum on the Congress government, criticizing its track record. “The 420 promises made by the Congress have failed the people. Farmers, labourers, and women have all benefitted under the BRS administration,” he said, emphasizing the party’s achievements.

The BRS is also deploying a sympathy factor in its campaign strategy, hoping to connect with voters emotionally while setting up a war room to coordinate campaign activities and outreach. Party leaders are confident that a strong showing in Jubilee Hills could play a pivotal role in reviving the party’s momentum ahead of future elections.

With a carefully planned strategy and the backing of its senior leaders, the BRS aims to project unity and efficiency, making the Jubilee Hills by-election a critical battleground in Telangana’s political landscape.