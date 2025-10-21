Jubilee Hills CEO Warns: No Political Ads on Poll Day Without MCMC Pre-Certification

Hyderabad: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharshan Reddy has reminded political parties, candidates, and media houses that no political advertisements will be published on the poll day or the day preceding the poll for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election without prior certification from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC).

Polling for the Jubilee Hills by-election is scheduled to take place on November 11.

In a statement here on Tuesday, Reddy said the Election Commission of India (ECI) has reiterated this guideline to maintain a fair and transparent campaign environment and to prevent any attempt to influence voters through unverified or misleading advertisements.

He advised political parties and candidates to apply for pre-certification at least two days before the intended date of publication to allow adequate time for scrutiny by the MCMC.

The CEO further reminded that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is already in force in the Jubilee Hills constituency and urged political entities to adhere strictly to all ECI regulations related to campaigning, expenditure, and media ethics.

Reddy said comprehensive arrangements are being made to ensure free, fair, and peaceful polling in the constituency.