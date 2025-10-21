Hyderabad

Jubilee Hills CEO Warns: No Political Ads on Poll Day Without MCMC Pre-Certification

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharshan Reddy has reminded political parties, candidates, and media houses that no political advertisements will be published on the poll day

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf21 October 2025 - 19:00
Jubilee Hills CEO Warns: No Political Ads on Poll Day Without MCMC Pre-Certification
Jubilee Hills CEO Warns: No Political Ads on Poll Day Without MCMC Pre-Certification

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharshan Reddy has reminded political parties, candidates, and media houses that no political advertisements will be published on the poll day or the day preceding the poll for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election without prior certification from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC).

Polling for the Jubilee Hills by-election is scheduled to take place on November 11.

In a statement here on Tuesday, Reddy said the Election Commission of India (ECI) has reiterated this guideline to maintain a fair and transparent campaign environment and to prevent any attempt to influence voters through unverified or misleading advertisements.

Also Read: Jubilee Hills Bypoll: Owaisi Warns Against Misuse of AIMIM’s Name, Urges Voters to Back Development

He advised political parties and candidates to apply for pre-certification at least two days before the intended date of publication to allow adequate time for scrutiny by the MCMC.

The CEO further reminded that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is already in force in the Jubilee Hills constituency and urged political entities to adhere strictly to all ECI regulations related to campaigning, expenditure, and media ethics.

Reddy said comprehensive arrangements are being made to ensure free, fair, and peaceful polling in the constituency.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf21 October 2025 - 19:00
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button