Jubilee Hills Bypoll: Owaisi Warns Against Misuse of AIMIM’s Name, Urges Voters to Back Development

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has announced that his party will not field a candidate in the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election.

Speaking to the media, Owaisi explained that the bypoll would neither change the state government nor impact its stability, urging voters to make their choice based on development rather than emotion.

He criticized the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA, stating that despite being elected for ten consecutive years, he failed to bring visible progress to the constituency. “People assume Jubilee Hills is a wealthy area, but in reality, many wards still struggle with basic civic issues,” Owaisi remarked, adding that residents faced several hardships during the former MLA’s tenure.

Also Read: Under CM Revanth Reddy’s Leadership, HMDA Sees Record Growth with 245% Revenue Jump and Rapid Approvals

Highlighting that AIMIM already has two municipal corporators representing wards in the constituency, Owaisi said the party had consciously decided not to contest the by-election. He appealed to the nearly 3.98 lakh voters of Jubilee Hills to support young candidate Naveen Yadav, whom he believes can deliver genuine development in the area.

Owaisi also pointed out the declining influence of the BRS, noting that its vote share dropped from 37 percent in the 2023 Assembly elections to just 15 percent in the recent parliamentary polls, while the BJP’s support base has grown significantly.

Reiterating AIMIM’s official stance, he said, “Our party is not contesting this election, and if anyone misuses our name, photos, or videos to claim otherwise, we will file a complaint with the Election Commission.”

When asked about the party’s differing political positions in Bihar and Telangana, Owaisi clarified that in Bihar, AIMIM had reached out to the RJD, Congress, and Left parties seeking inclusion in their alliance. However, since no response was received, the party decided to contest independently in alliance with other regional groups.

Owaisi emphasized that the Jubilee Hills bypoll should not be blown out of proportion, as it will not affect the government in any way. “This is a routine election. The real focus should be on development, not political drama,” he asserted.

His remarks have sparked fresh debate in political circles, with observers suggesting that AIMIM’s decision might indirectly benefit the Congress, even though the party has chosen to stay out of the electoral race.