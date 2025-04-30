CAIT: ₹16,000 Crore Jewellery Trade Recorded on Akshaya Tritiya Across India

India witnessed robust demand for gold and silver on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya 2025, with an estimated ₹12,000 crore in gold sales and ₹4,000 crore in silver transactions, according to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

Rising Prices Fail to Deter Buyers

Despite gold being priced at ₹97,500 per 10 grams and silver at ₹98,000 per kg—among the highest historical rates—consumer sentiment remained positive. CAIT Secretary General and BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal cited the ongoing wedding season and the traditional belief in the auspiciousness of Akshaya Tritiya as major contributors to the strong performance.

Cultural and Investment Value Drives Gold Demand

Gold continues to be seen as one of the most secure and symbolic forms of investment in India. Khandelwal emphasized that “people proceeded with purchases despite high prices, driven by faith and investment sentiment.”

Price Dip During the Day Sparks More Interest

According to the All-India Jewellers and Goldsmith Federation President Pankaj Arora, both gold and silver prices dipped slightly during the day—by ₹1,000 and ₹2,000 respectively. Yet, demand remained strong, “reflecting the deep-rooted religious and cultural significance” of Akshaya Tritiya.

Akshaya Tritiya’s Lasting Symbolism Fuels Purchases

“Akshaya means ‘eternal’ or ‘never diminishing’, making it a highly favourable time to buy valuables or start new ventures,” noted CAIT National President B.C. Bhartia. As a result, the gold and silver trade surges annually on this date, with jewellers and artisans nationwide preparing extensively in advance.