Cases Filed in Hyderabad After “Marwari Go Back” Slogan Sparks Bandh Call

Hyderabad saw a spurt in court cases today after an incendiary Marwari go back slogan and subsequent bandh call was observed in Habsiguda. The Osmania University (OU) police filed two suo motu cases under the newly introduced Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 196-with respect to promoting hatred between communities.

This happened on Friday morning after three masked men reached the Navkar Gold World in Habsiguda and burned tyres down and shouted the infamous slogan. On-ground police was prompt to act, and arrested the protestors.

OU assistant commissioner of police G Jagan confirmed that the individuals booked include K. Tirupati, chairman of the OU joint action committee, Pruthviraj Yadav, president of Telangana Kranti Dal among others named Venu, Balaji, Papa Rao, and Rama Krishna. As per the revelation of East Zone DCP B. Bala Swamy, the cases were launched on suo motu basis with notices to be issued in lawful way.

Also read: Eco-Friendly Seed-Embedded Ganesh Idols Distributed for Free in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police opened a suo motu case against the administrator of the X (former Twitter) account @Telangana_Sher, who had posted the bandh call to the social media. The FIR alleged that the posts caused fear, insecurity and alarm to the people among the Marwadi community. The case was registered under Sections 196 and 49 (abetment) of the BNS and the inflammatory post was removed.

Additional preventive measures were also adopted at Suraram where Shyam Pagidipalli was briefly detained by the police over the promotion of the slogan on social media. Later in the evening he was set free after the government considered that he had to be released because he would create chances of public disturbance.

It is the precarious willingness of law enforcers to maintain communal peace as expressed by these far-reaching measures. With a quick response to both ground and online protests and provocation, Hyderabad authorities will achieve the goal of preventing similar incendiary events in the future and preserve law and order.