CBFC Confirms Cuts in ‘Udaipur Files’ as Delhi High Court Hears Pleas Against Film’s Release

New Delhi – The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) informed the Delhi High Court on Wednesday that the allegedly objectionable content in the upcoming film ‘Udaipur Files’ has been removed in accordance with prescribed guidelines. The development comes as the court hears multiple petitions demanding a stay on the film’s release, citing concerns over communal harmony.

Bench Reviews Pleas Ahead of Film’s Release

A bench comprising Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Anish Dayal heard a batch of petitions, including one filed by Maulana Arshad Madani, President of Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind. The plea seeks a prohibition on the release of the film, which is based on the June 2022 murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor from Udaipur, Rajasthan, by Mohammad Riyaz Attari and Ghaus Mohammad.

The film is slated for worldwide release on Friday (July 12).

CBFC Says Required Cuts Implemented

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma told the court that before certification was granted, the CBFC had suggested specific cuts. These were accepted and implemented by the film’s producer, and the certification was issued accordingly.

Private Screening Ordered for Legal Counsel

The court, taking note of the controversy, directed the producer to organize a private screening of the film and its trailer on Wednesday (July 9) itself for advocates involved in the matter. The bench will resume hearing the case on Thursday, July 10, to decide on further directions.

Petition Alleges Film May Incite Communal Tensions

Maulana Arshad Madani’s petition argues that ‘Udaipur Files’ could “inflame communal tensions and disrupt public order,” undermining the country’s religious harmony. The plea further challenges the CBFC’s decision to certify the movie, calling it a violation of Section 5B of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and the Guidelines for Certification of Films for Public Exhibition.

Trailer Criticised for “Communal Overtones”

The petition cites the film’s trailer, released on June 26 on YouTube, as containing hate speech and inflammatory content, particularly targeted at a specific community. It also alleges that the trailer references a controversial statement by politician Nupur Sharma, which was followed by widespread unrest and reportedly contributed to the murder of Kanhaiya Lal.

The plea warns that the language, imagery, and tone used in the film and its trailer are capable of rekindling communal discord.

Court to Continue Hearing on July 10

The Delhi High Court has not yet issued a stay but will continue to examine the matter on Thursday, after reviewing the private screening and hearing further arguments from both sides.

This case has once again sparked the debate on freedom of expression versus communal sensitivity, as the judiciary attempts to balance artistic freedom with public order and national harmony.