Riteish Deshmukh Begins Filming for ‘Masti 4’ in London

Mumbai: Riding high on the success of Raid 2 and Housefull 5, actor Riteish Deshmukh has started shooting for the much-anticipated fourth installment of the Masti franchise, titled Masti 4.

Filming Underway in London

The production for Masti 4 is currently underway in London, bringing together a familiar cast and crew. The film marks another chapter in the long-running comedy franchise that began over two decades ago.

Riteish on Rejoining the Franchise

Speaking about his association with Masti 4, Riteish said:

“I believe every actor should feel fortunate to be part of a franchise or any film that extends into multiple installments as it signifies the love it received over years. I am grateful to be working on several such other projects. I think it’s a source of pride for any actor to be part of a great team coming together to carry forward the franchise that’s been celebrated over decades.”

He added:

“It feels good when you work hard on something and then hope people will love the film, and I’m truly grateful for the kind of love audiences have showered on them.”

Milap Zaveri Reflects on His Journey

On July 1, director Milap Zaveri took to Instagram to announce the UK schedule for Masti 4. He shared a nostalgic throwback photo from 2003 during the story sitting of the original Masti, when he was the film’s writer.

Also Read: Hyderabad: 7.5 Km Nala Expansion Planned by HYDRAA from Masab Cheruvu to Pedda Amberpet

“This pic was clicked 22 years ago in 2003 in Lonavala at the story sitting/Script session of #Masti when I was the writer of the film. Now 21 years later, I start the shoot of the UK schedule of #Mastiii4 as the director. Grateful for this opportunity and the journey till here. Huge responsibility on my shoulders to take this super successful and loved franchise ahead. Will do my best,” Zaveri wrote.

Cast and Crew

Masti 4 brings back Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, and Vivek Oberoi—who have been the core trio throughout the franchise. Joining them are Elnaaz Norouzi and Ruhii Singh in prominent roles.

The Evolution of the Masti Franchise

The original Masti hit the screens in 2004, followed by Grand Masti in 2013 and Great Grand Masti in 2016. Each installment brought a mix of humor, adult comedy, and friendship dynamics that resonated with audiences.

Riteish’s Upcoming Projects

Besides Masti 4, Riteish Deshmukh is also working on Dhamaal 4 and the ambitious historical drama Raja Shivaji, further cementing his place in diverse cinematic ventures.