Hyderabad: 7.5 Km Nala Expansion Planned by HYDRAA from Masab Cheruvu to Pedda Amberpet

Hyderabad – The Hyderabad Urban Drainage and River Authority (HYDRA) Commissioner A.V. Ranganath has announced plans to develop the drain beneath Masab Cheruvu as a model drainage system, aiming to address flooding issues in several low-lying areas. The drain, which stretches for 7.5 kilometers, connects Masab Cheruvu, Dilawarkhan Lake, and Pedda Amberpet Lake and will be widened and modernized to prevent future urban flooding.

Comprehensive Inspection Conducted in Affected Areas

On Wednesday, Commissioner Ranganath conducted an extensive inspection of areas downstream of Masab Cheruvu, accompanied by Ibrahimpatnam MLA Mal Reddy Rangareddy. They visited Jaalikunta, where newly constructed double-bedroom houses have been flooded due to poor drainage planning. Construction activities had halted as water seeped into the basements of these houses.

The commissioner observed that several colonies between Masab Cheruvu and Dilawarkhan Lake were frequently facing submergence due to the absence of a proper connecting drain.

Inter-departmental Coordination for Action Plan

Commissioner Ranganath stated that a coordinated meeting with departments like Revenue, GHMC, and Irrigation will be convened soon to prepare a detailed action plan. He stressed the importance of constructing the drain with adequate width now, as it would prevent greater problems in the future, especially as construction and population density increase in the region.

Flood Channels to Be Fully Upgraded

Ranganath emphasized the urgent need to develop flood channels that connect lakes, stating that although large-scale housing projects are yet to come up in the area, future requirements must be taken into account. He warned that encroachments on lakes must be prevented, and legal action will be taken against those who have dumped soil to fill lakes.

He particularly mentioned that actions would be initiated against those who dumped soil in Masab Cheruvu, contributing to the drainage issues.

Inspections in Karmanghat, Badangigipet, and Raviryala

Following the visit to Masab Cheruvu, the HYDRA team inspected Karmanghat and Badangigipet areas, where ongoing obstacles are delaying drain expansion. In Udaynagar Colony in Karmanghat, the commissioner instructed officials to immediately begin nala expansion work.

Later, the team visited Raviryala Lake, where they inspected the overflow channels in response to reports of flooding in residential areas upstream.

Preventing Future Floods Through Proper Drainage Planning

The HYDRA Commissioner concluded that only by protecting lakes and drains can future flooding be prevented. With proper planning, execution, and community cooperation, he assured that Hyderabad can set an example in urban flood management.