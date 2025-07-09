Hyderabad: Masked Thieves Loot HDFC ATM Using Gas Cutter

Hyderabad – In a daring late-night heist, unidentified masked robbers looted an HDFC Bank ATM at Markandeya Nagar in Jeedimetla, Hyderabad. The gang used a gas cutter to breach the machines and fled with a large sum of money — all within an hour.

Three ATMs Broken Open with Gas Cutter

According to preliminary reports, three men arrived at the ATM kiosk wearing masks and used gas cutters to open three machines. Despite the presence of basic security systems, the gang completed the theft without triggering an immediate alarm.

Alarm Triggered After Robbers Escaped

Surprisingly, the ATM alarm went off only after the culprits had fled, allowing the gang ample time to carry out the theft and escape undetected. This delay in the alert mechanism is now under scrutiny.

The Jeedimetla police and clues team have started an investigation. They are analyzing CCTV footage from the area and are working to identify the culprits. The exact amount stolen has not yet been disclosed.

Pattern of Similar ATM Thefts Across Hyderabad

This robbery adds to a growing list of recent ATM thefts in Hyderabad, including incidents reported in Ravirala and Mailardevpally. Police suspect an organized gang could be behind the coordinated attacks.

Further updates are awaited as the investigation progresses.