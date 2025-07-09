Hyderabad Horror: Wife Kills Husband with Stone After Years of Abuse in Vattepalli

Hyderabad – In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly killed her husband by hitting him on the head with a stone, unable to bear the continued harassment she faced from him. The incident occurred in Saifi Colony, located in Vattepalli under the jurisdiction of Mailardevpally Police Station, within the Rajendranagar Circle of Greater Hyderabad.

Daily Harassment Pushes Wife to the Edge

According to the police, the deceased, Sheikh Mohammed, was a daily wage laborer who had become addicted to alcohol. He would return home in an inebriated state almost every day and reportedly subjected his wife to verbal abuse and harassment. The situation worsened over time, creating a constant atmosphere of tension at home.

Wife Takes Extreme Step Amid Ongoing Abuse

On the day of the incident, Sheikh Mohammed allegedly came home drunk again and began harassing his wife. In a fit of rage and desperation, the woman picked up a stone and struck him on the head, leading to his death.

The act was not premeditated, according to initial reports, but rather a spontaneous reaction to prolonged abuse.

Police Register Case, Begin Investigation

The Mailardevpally police rushed to the spot upon receiving information about the murder. They have registered a case and taken the accused woman into custody. Forensic teams and crime scene investigators collected evidence from the scene.

Police officials stated that an investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events and to verify the claims of domestic abuse. The body of the deceased was shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem.

Domestic Violence Underlines the Tragedy

This incident has once again highlighted the tragic consequences of unchecked domestic violence and alcohol addiction within families. Authorities urged individuals facing abuse to seek legal help or counseling before situations escalate to such irreversible outcomes.

Further updates will follow based on the investigation.