Telangana Stumbles in Land Records Drive: Digitization Rate Drops Sharply Under MIS-4.0

Hyderabad – Despite being an early adopter of land record digitisation under the earlier phases of the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP), Telangana has registered a significant drop in performance under the newly introduced Management Information System (MIS)-4.0. This decline has raised concerns, especially as several other States have not only met but exceeded expectations under the new system.

MIS-4.0: A Step Forward, But Telangana Falls Behind

Launched on October 15, 2024, MIS-4.0 was intended to streamline and standardise land records across India. The upgraded system aimed to integrate real-time land data, reduce legal disputes, and curb benami transactions. All States were expected to complete data entry by July 14, 2025.

While States like Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Bihar have already achieved 100% completion under the system, Telangana has surprisingly fallen behind. According to the Department of Land Resources at the Centre, the State has completed the Computerisation of Land Records (CLR) in only 77.98% of its villages — that is, 8,534 out of 10,944.

This is a noticeable drop from the 93.08% completion rate under MIS-3.0, where 10,190 villages were reported as digitised.

Sharp Decline Raises Concerns Over Data Transition

The sharp dip in performance suggests possible discrepancies in data integration or technical delays during the migration from MIS-3.0 to MIS-4.0. Telangana is the only major State to show such a reversal in progress.

By comparison:

Jharkhand : 99.36%

: 99.36% Odisha : 99.88%

: 99.88% Rajasthan: 97.5%

All these States have shown significant improvements, moving up from their previous lower standings under MIS-3.0.

State Officials Blame Technical Glitches and Delays at Centre

Revenue Department officials in Telangana have attributed the shortfall to pending data entries and technical inconsistencies during the system upgrade. They maintained that all required data had already been submitted, but some delay occurred at the central level in processing and reflecting the updated figures.

Officials have expressed optimism that the data discrepancy will be rectified by the end of the week.

Unanswered Questions Remain

Despite the State’s explanation, it remains unclear why only Telangana has faced such difficulties in uploading or migrating its data, while other States made a smoother transition. The Department of Land Resources has not issued any clarification so far regarding the reported technical delays on its platform for Telangana alone.

Implications for the State

Falling behind in such a critical national programme could affect the State’s ability to:

Ensure transparency in land dealings

Reduce legal disputes related to land ownership

related to land ownership Curb illegal and benami transactions

It also casts a shadow on Telangana’s otherwise pioneering record in digitisation efforts.

As the July 14 deadline approaches, all eyes will be on whether Telangana can catch up and restore its standing in the land records digitisation race.