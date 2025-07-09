Revanth Reddy Asks Government to Set Up Aero-Defence Corridor in Telangana

New Delhi: During his official two-day visit to the national capital, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Piyush Goyal, pressing for increased urea supply, enhanced railway logistics, and support for several major industrial and infrastructure projects in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

CM Revanth Urges Centre to Boost Domestic Urea Quota

Revanth Reddy urged Union Health, Welfare and Chemicals Minister JP Nadda to:

Increase the domestic urea production quota

Ensure uninterrupted supply to Telangana farmers

to Telangana farmers Resolve logistics issues with railway rake allocations

He expressed concern over the shortfall in urea supplies during the ongoing monsoon cultivation season. Of the required 5 lakh metric tonnes, only 3.07 lakh metric tonnes were delivered between April and June. For July, the state expected 1.6 lakh metric tonnes, but only 29,000 metric tonnes have been supplied so far.

“Farmers are suffering due to inadequate urea supply,” said the CM, emphasizing the urgency of the situation as water reaches irrigation projects across the state.

Railway Rakes Insufficient for Timely Fertilizer Supply

Revanth highlighted that Indian Railways is not providing adequate freight rakes for transporting urea. He requested an increase in rake allocation to prevent delays and disruptions in agricultural operations.

Push for Aero-Defence Corridor and Industrial Park Funding

In a separate meeting, the CM briefed Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on the following key demands:

Sanction the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor as an Aero-Defence Corridor

as an Support development of 100 plug-and-play industrial parks for quick industrial investment

for quick industrial investment Release ₹596.61 crore for Zaheerabad Industrial Smart City , approved by NICDIT

, approved by NICDIT Provide funding for infrastructure like water supply and electricity in smart cities

like water supply and electricity in smart cities Support Warangal Airport under the Hyderabad-Warangal Industrial Corridor

under the Hyderabad-Warangal Industrial Corridor Study ongoing for Hyderabad-Vijayawada Industrial Corridor

CM Accompanied by Key Officials and MPs

Revanth Reddy was joined by a high-level delegation including:

MPs Mallu Ravi and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy

and Government Advisor (Sports) AP Jithender Reddy

CM’s Special Secretary Ajith Reddy

Central Schemes Coordination Secretary Gaurav Uppal

Agriculture Secretary Raghu Nandan Rao

The CM emphasized that coordinated support from the central government is crucial for infrastructure, industrial growth, and agricultural sustainability in the region.