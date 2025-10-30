CBSE Releases 2026 Board Exam Schedule for Classes 10 and 12; Check Full Timetable

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the final timetable for the 2026 Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. The exams are scheduled to begin on February 17, 2026, with Class 10 papers concluding on March 10, and Class 12 exams continuing till April 9, 2026.

Students can now access and download the complete date sheet directly from the board’s official website, cbse.gov.in, without any login credentials.

This year’s announcement is particularly significant as CBSE will, for the first time, hold two board examinations for Class 10 students in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The board clarified that the upcoming exams represent Phase 1 of the 2026 academic session.

In an official statement, CBSE highlighted that the tentative schedule was initially released on September 24, 2025, nearly 146 days before the exams, based on the registration data of Classes 9 and 11. This early release, the board said, was made possible due to the timely submission of candidate lists by schools.

“This is the first time CBSE has issued the final date sheet over 110 days in advance to ensure adequate preparation time for students and teachers,” the statement read.

The board also noted that careful consideration was given to prevent subject overlap and to provide sufficient gaps between major exams, allowing students to prepare effectively. Schools have also been advised to use this schedule for making logistical and vacation planning easier.

As part of the coordination between CBSE and the National Testing Agency (NTA), students applying for the JEE (Main) examination will now be required to enter their Class 11 registration number, a move aimed at streamlining verification and reducing errors in exam applications.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026 Schedule (Phase 1):

The Class 10 exams will be conducted from February 17 to March 10, 2026, in a single shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, though some vocational subjects will conclude by 12:30 PM.

Key subjects and dates include:

February 17: Mathematics (Standard & Basic)

Mathematics (Standard & Basic) February 18: Home Science

Home Science February 20: Vocational subjects such as Beauty & Wellness, Marketing & Sales, and Data Science

Vocational subjects such as Beauty & Wellness, Marketing & Sales, and Data Science February 21: English (Communicative and Language & Literature)

English (Communicative and Language & Literature) February 25: Science

Science March 2: Hindi (Course A & B)

Hindi (Course A & B) March 7: Social Science

Social Science March 10: French (final paper)

CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Schedule:

The Class 12 examinations will also commence on February 17, 2026, and end on April 9, 2026. All papers will be held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM across multiple exam centres in India and abroad.

Some of the key exam dates are:

February 20: Physics

Physics February 24: Accountancy

Accountancy February 28: Chemistry

Chemistry March 12: English (Core & Elective)

English (Core & Elective) March 18: Economics

Economics March 27: Biology

Biology March 28: Business Studies

Business Studies April 9: Multi-Media, Textile Design, Data Science (final papers)

CBSE’s early release of the timetable aims to give students ample time to prepare strategically for their exams and reduce last-minute stress. Schools, parents, and students have welcomed the move, calling it a “well-timed and student-friendly” decision that aligns with the educational reforms envisioned under NEP 2020.