Hyderabad Police Organises Mega Job Mela in Mehdipatnam, over 60 Companies Take Part

Hyderabad: As part of the ongoing Police Commemoration Week (October 21–31, 2025), the Southwest Zone of the Hyderabad City Police, in collaboration with Deccan Blasters, organized a Mega Job Mela at Roop Garden Function Hall, Mehdipatnam, on Thursday morning.

The event, which ran from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., drew an impressive response from job aspirants across the city. Designed to connect both fresh graduates and experienced professionals with potential employers, the fair offered a wide range of opportunities across industries such as IT, software, banking, pharmacy, technical services, accounting, and sales and marketing.

More than 60 reputed companies participated in the recruitment drive, offering diverse roles suited to candidates with varying skill sets. According to officials, over 1,000 unemployed youth attended the event, and nearly 500 of them received spot offer letters from the participating firms.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest Zone) G. Chandra Mohan, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, lauded the initiative’s success. Speaking to the media, he said the event reflected the Hyderabad Police’s ongoing efforts to support the community beyond law enforcement. He also extended his appreciation to the ACPs, SHOs, and police personnel who played a key role in organizing the job fair.

“This event is not just about employment—it’s about empowerment,” the DCP remarked. “Our aim is to connect youth with meaningful opportunities while honoring the sacrifices of our police personnel during Police Commemoration Week.”

The initiative, held in remembrance of the brave officers who laid down their lives in the line of duty, highlighted the Hyderabad City Police’s continued commitment to public service and community development.