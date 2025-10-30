BJP, BRS Slam Move to Induct Azharuddin as Minister Ahead of Jubilee Hills Bypoll

Hyderabad: A political storm has erupted in Telangana after reports emerged that former cricketer and ex-MP Mohammad Azharuddin is likely to be inducted into the state cabinet, just days before the Jubilee Hills by-election. The opposition parties — BJP and BRS — have strongly objected to the move, calling it a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

A delegation of BJP leaders met Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj Sudarshan Reddy on Thursday and lodged a formal complaint, demanding action against the Congress government. The delegation included MLA Payal Shankar, former minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy, and members of the party’s legal cell.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Marri Shashidhar Reddy said that expanding the cabinet during the enforcement of the election code is a clear violation of Election Commission guidelines. “The government should have sought prior permission from the EC. Azharuddin had contested earlier from Jubilee Hills, and his appointment as a minister now appears to be an attempt to influence a particular section of voters,” he said.

He alleged that the Congress is using Azharuddin’s elevation to appeal to a specific community for electoral gains. “This move is aimed at wooing one section of voters at the cost of democratic ethics. The Chief Minister must face consequences for violating the poll code,” Shashidhar Reddy demanded.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MLA Payal Shankar accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of misusing his office during the election period. “While the Model Code of Conduct is in force, the announcement of a new minister is a blatant breach of election rules. The CM is indulging in divisive politics for votes. We have urged the CEO to stop the cabinet expansion immediately,” she said.

Meanwhile, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) also reacted sharply, accusing the Congress government of resorting to “desperate and unethical tactics” ahead of the bypoll. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), KTR remarked that inducting Azharuddin into the cabinet is clearly linked to the upcoming Jubilee Hills election.

He alleged that the Congress, which has been in power for nearly two years, is now resorting to populist and opportunistic measures to salvage its image. “From making hasty promises to film workers to bringing in Azharuddin, Congress is trying every trick to gain sympathy. The party’s nervousness is visible on the streets of Hyderabad,” KTR said.

He further added that the Jubilee Hills by-election will serve as a “referendum” on Congress’s performance and a lesson to its leadership.

Azharuddin, who had earlier contested from Jubilee Hills, was recently nominated as an MLC under the Governor’s quota by the Revanth Reddy government. Reports suggest that he may be sworn in as a minister soon. However, clarity from the government is still awaited.

With the BJP’s complaint now before the Election Commission, all eyes are on how the poll panel will respond — and whether it will permit the oath-taking ceremony amid allegations of MCC violation.