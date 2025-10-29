Mohammad Azharuddin to Be Sworn in as Telangana Minister on October 31

Former Indian cricket team captain and senior Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin is set to take oath as a minister in the Telangana Cabinet on October 31, marking a new chapter in his illustrious journey from the cricket pitch to the corridors of power.

According to reliable sources, Azharuddin has been nominated to the Legislative Council (MLC) under the Governor’s quota, paving the way for his induction into the state cabinet.

Interestingly, just a few weeks ago, the former cricketer had expressed his willingness to contest the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election, but a strategic reshuffle within the party led to a change in plans. Instead, the leadership decided to entrust him with ministerial responsibilities, reflecting the Congress government’s focus on inclusive representation.

Also Read: CM Revanth Reddy Vows to ‘Bring Hollywood to Hyderabad,’ Film Industry to Feature in TelanganaRising 2047 Vision

Party insiders revealed that along with Azharuddin, Professor Kodandaram’s name has also been recommended to the Governor for nomination to the Council, as part of the government’s efforts to strike a balance between political and intellectual leadership.

Azharuddin’s induction is being viewed as a significant outreach to the minority community, while also acknowledging his contribution to sports and public life. His popularity, both as a cricketer who led India with distinction and as a political figure active in Telangana, has made him a prominent face in the Congress ranks.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place at Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad, on October 31, in the presence of senior Congress leaders, cabinet ministers, and distinguished guests.

Sources suggest that Azharuddin may be entrusted with portfolios related to Youth Affairs, Sports, or Minority Welfare, although an official announcement regarding his department is yet to be made.