CM Revanth Reddy Vows to ‘Bring Hollywood to Hyderabad,’ Film Industry to Feature in TelanganaRising 2047 Vision

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has announced that the fast-growing Telugu film industry will be included as a special chapter in the “TelanganaRising 2047 vision document”, aiming to promote Hyderabad as a destination for world-class cinema production.

The Chief Minister said that with the support of the film industry, the state government would strive to bring Hollywood to Hyderabad soon.

Participating in a meeting of Cine Film workers in the city on Tuesday, Revanth Reddy said that he strongly desired to promote Hyderabad as the hub of the film industry by making world-class blockbuster movies.

The State government is already preparing the TelanganaRising 2047 vision document, and the film industry will be included as one of the priority sectors to promote in the state. On the lines of IT and pharma, the film industry would also be given importance, and he will take the responsibility of bringing Hollywood to the city of Hyderabad, he declared.

Commending the role of film workers in producing super hit films in the country in recent times, the Chief Minister said the government is committed to the welfare of the film workers. Revanth Reddy announced that the government will provide Rs 10 crore to the film workers’ welfare fund and also to establish a corporate standard school to provide education from nursery to 12th class to the children of the film workers. The film workers’ union leaders were requested to find a suitable place to open the school in the Krishna Nagar colony in the city.

Further, Revanth Reddy said that free medical facilities under the Arogyasri scheme will be provided to the film workers.

The Chief Minister also announced that 20 per cent of the box office collections from the films that are permitted to hike ticket prices should be given to the welfare fund, and an order will be issued to this effect soon. The government is also ready to provide financial assistance for the construction of the Karmika Sanghala Association Bhavan and allocate land to establish the Film Fighters training center in Bharat Future city, he said.

“Government is ready to stand by the film workers and take responsibility for their welfare. We will hold a meeting at the end of November to discuss the welfare of film workers. We will move forward with a plan for the welfare of workers. Nature will also cooperate if we are committed,” Revanth Reddy said.

He said that Film Development Corporation Chairman Dil Raju was entrusted with the responsibility of studying the plight of the film workers.

Revanth Reddy recalled the services rendered by famous film actors NTR, ANR, Prabhakar Reddy, Krishna, Shobhan Babu, etc, to bring the film industry to Hyderabad.

The then Chief Minister Marri Chenna Reddy’s efforts to strengthen the film industry in Hyderabad were praiseworthy. Veteran film actor Prabhakar Reddy donated 10 acres of land in Manikonda for the welfare of film workers, he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the People’s government was presenting Gaddar film awards every year after a gap of almost 10 years in the Telangana state.