Congress Laid Foundation for Minority Education, CM Revanth Reddy Reviving YSR’s Vision: Shabbir Ali

Telangana Government Advisor (SC, ST, OBC and Minorities) Mohammed Ali Shabbir reaffirmed that the Congress party is the architect of minority education in Telangana

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf28 October 2025 - 21:39
Hyderabad: Telangana Government Advisor (SC, ST, OBC and Minorities) Mohammed Ali Shabbir reaffirmed that the Congress party is the architect of minority education in Telangana, crediting former CM late Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s 2007 initiative as the foundation for today’s TMREIS (Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society) model.

Addressing a gathering at “Udaan 2025”, a felicitation for TMREIS students who secured MBBS, BDS, and IIT admissions, Shabbir Ali said the previous BRS government only rebranded a Congress model without building the promised infrastructure.

The present Revanth Reddy government has already identified 80 land parcels to build permanent TMREIS campuses, restoring the ‘Congress vision of educational dignity for minorities’, he noted.

Listing recent measures, the government advisor said the state added 2,200 engineering seats, opened a minority law college and two pharmacy colleges, and strengthened TMREIS operations. “These students are the pride of Telangana’s minority community and proof of what visionary policy can achieve”, he added.

