HYDRAA Revives 250-Year-Old Nizam-Era Bum-Ruk-nud-Dowla Lake in Old City, Full Restoration by November End

Hyderabad: The historic Bum-Ruk-nud-Dowla Lake in the Old City is undergoing a massive restoration, bringing back its lost glory under the supervision of the Hyderabad Dam and River Authority (HYDRAA). The initiative aims to fully rejuvenate the centuries-old lake by the end of November, transforming it into a scenic urban water body and a heritage landmark.

HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath inspected the ongoing restoration works on Tuesday, issuing several key directives to expedite the project. Speaking during his visit, he emphasized that the Bamruknuddoula Lake—an invaluable part of Hyderabad’s cultural and environmental heritage—must be preserved and passed on to future generations.

The Commissioner recalled that in August last year, HYDRAA cleared several illegal encroachments that had shrunk the lake from 18 acres to just 4.12 acres. The reclaimed land is now being redeveloped to restore the lake’s original spread of 18 acres, ensuring improved flood management and groundwater recharge. Ranganath personally reviewed the construction of new inlet and outlet channels to regulate water flow during heavy rains.

Beautification and Amenities Around the Lake

HYDRAA is building bunds and walking tracks around the lake, complemented by strong fencing to ensure public safety. The design includes children’s play zones, parks, open gyms, and seating areas for senior citizens. The Commissioner stated that special attention is being given to enhance greenery through tree plantations, grassy lawns, and landscaping.

In addition, the historic stone bund, built during the Nizam era, is being preserved and reinforced to prevent damage. Stones that had sunk into the silt are being recovered and restored, while new gates are being fixed to the outlet structure. To ensure safety and maintenance, CCTV cameras are being installed around the premises.

A Lake Steeped in History

Dating back over 250 years, the Bamruknuddoula Lake holds immense historical significance. It was constructed in 1770 by Nawab Rukn-ud-Daula, the Prime Minister during the reign of the Third Nizam, Sikandar Jah. Locals say the lake once spanned over 100 acres, receiving floodwaters from Rajendranagar, Aramghar, and Kattedan areas.

According to historical accounts, during the Nizam era, Meeralam Tank was used by kings for bathing, while Bamruknuddoula Lake served the queens. The lake’s waters, believed to contain medicinal properties due to the herbs and flora surrounding it, were once even used for making perfumes. Some reports suggest that water from this lake was exported to Arab countries for scent production.

The revival of such a historically rich lake has sparked enthusiasm among local residents and heritage enthusiasts, who see it as a vital step toward preserving Hyderabad’s forgotten treasures.