Centre Approves Rs 176 Crore for Telangana Under SASCI Scheme to Boost Road Infrastructure

Hyderabad: The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has sanctioned Rs 176.5 crore to Telangana under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme.

This funding will support infrastructure development and road projects across the state, enhancing connectivity and economic growth.

Telangana Achieves SASCI Milestones for Funding Eligibility

The SASCI scheme provides financial incentives to states that meet specific developmental milestones. According to an official order from MoRTH, Telangana has successfully completed key initiatives, making it eligible for the approved funds.

Breakdown of the Approved Rs 176.5 Crore Assistance

The funding has been allocated based on Telangana’s achievements in Initiative A and Initiative B of the SASCI scheme:

Initiative A: Rs 125 crore Milestone 1: Telangana successfully notified and implemented a Motor Vehicle (MV) Tax concession , making it eligible for Rs 50 crore . Milestone 2: The state formulated and executed a plan to scrap government vehicles older than 15 years , in line with central government guidelines. Telangana has met its vehicle scrapping targets, qualifying for Rs 75 crore .

Initiative B: Rs 51.5 crore Milestone 1: Telangana awarded Automated Testing Stations (ATSs) in 37 districts , significantly improving vehicle inspection and certification infrastructure. The funding breakdown includes Rs 31.5 crore for ATSs in priority districts and Rs 20 crore for non-priority districts.



The successful completion of these milestones reflects Telangana’s commitment to modernizing its transportation sector and promoting sustainable infrastructure.

Telangana Government to Speed Up Road Development Under HAM Model

Following the central funding approval, Telangana’s Minister for Roads and Buildings, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, has directed officials to accelerate road construction projects under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM). The minister emphasized the need for strict adherence to guidelines while executing projects in three key categories:

Missing link roads to district headquarters Connectivity roads linking district headquarters with Hyderabad Upgradation of existing road infrastructure

To ensure efficient implementation, the minister instructed officials to:

Identify consultants for preparing detailed project reports (DPRs) for HAM roads.

for preparing detailed project reports (DPRs) for HAM roads. Prioritize road projects in bad condition to improve travel safety and efficiency.

to improve travel safety and efficiency. Expedite the tendering process for upcoming infrastructure initiatives.

Also Read | Telangana CM Revanth Condoles the Demise of Aga Khan IV: A Tribute to His Humanitarian Legacy

Review Meeting on HAM Road Projects

A high-level meeting was convened with senior Roads & Buildings (R&B) officials to review the progress of HAM-based road projects in Telangana. Discussions focused on fund utilization, project timelines, and adherence to quality standards.

The government aims to leverage the Rs 176.5 crore SASCI funding effectively, ensuring that road projects are completed within stipulated deadlines and contribute to Telangana’s overall infrastructure modernization efforts.

Impact of SASCI Funds on Telangana’s Infrastructure

With this financial boost, Telangana is expected to witness improved road connectivity, reduced travel time, and enhanced transport efficiency. The modernization of vehicle testing facilities and the phased scrapping of outdated government vehicles will also promote eco-friendly transportation solutions in the state.