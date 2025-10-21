Chandrababu Naidu to visit UAE to attract investments

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be leaving for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on October 22 for a three-day visit to invite global industry giants for the proposed partnership summit scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15 and to attract investments.

The Chief Minister will take off from Hyderabad on October 22 and participate in one-to-one meetings in Dubai.

He will visit the Dubai Future Museum and the partnership summit road show.

On the second day of this visit, the Chief Minister will visit YAS Island and participate in a business roundtable meeting. On the third and final day, the Chief Minister will attend a business round table meeting and in the evening return to Hyderabad, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said on Tuesday.

As per the travel itinerary, there will briefing by A Amarnath, Charge d’affaires, Embassy of India, on the first day of October 22.

The Chief Minister will meet PNC Menon regarding infrastructure development and IT parks in Andhra Pradesh. He will meet Sharafuddin Sharaf and discuss the logistics and warehousing facilities in Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will also meet Ramesh Ramakrishna and discuss the development of ports, ship management and solutions. He will visit the Dubai Museum and attend the CII partnership summit road show.

On the second day, on October 23, the Chief Minister will visit BAPS Mandir along with Minister of Investments Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi. He will meet Nasser AI Muhairi at ADNOC.

He will also meet businessmen Mansoor AI Mansoori, Yusuf Ali, Salmeen Alameri, and Rachel Conlan.

Later, the Chief Minister will travel to YAS Island on the third day and visit Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi and Sea World Yas Island.

The Chief Minister will meet Thani Bin Ahmed AI Zeyoudi, Minister for Foreign Trade, Abdulla Bin Touq Almarri, Minister of Economy and Tour.

The CM’s delegation includes Minister for Investments BC Janardhana Reddy, Minister for Industries TG Bharath, Secretary to CM Kartikeya Misra, Secretary, Industries N Yuvaraj, APEDB CEO CM Saikanth Varma and Ratan Tata Innovation Hub CEO Dhatri Reddy.