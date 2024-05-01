Chandrababu wishing for harm to befall me: Jagan Mohan Reddy

Bobbili (Andhra Pradesh): YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday claimed that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is wishing for harm to befall him but asserted that the people will save him.

The chief minister made the allegation at Bobbili in Vizianagaram district during a public meeting as part of the last day of his four-day whirlwind election campaign tour across the state. “I will not forget Chandrababu’s remarks in the assembly that my father (Y S Rajasekhar Reddy) would vanish in thin air.

Unable to face me, he (Naidu) is making these kinds of untoward statements. Back then against my father and now against me,” said Reddy, addressing a public meeting. The YSRCP chief claimed that the alleged statements by Naidu are a demonstration of his “criminal nature”. “Chandrababu is saying ‘what is wrong if Jagan is killed’. Jagan will not die by Chandrababu’s wishes, people will protect Jagan,” he asserted.

The ruling party chief called on people to think about the mental state of the opposition leader, alleging that backstabbing and “killing people” is his way of doing politics. “Who conspired to kill NTR (N T Rama Rao) and V Mohana Ranga…Can you believe people like Chandrababu?” Reddy asked.

The CM alleged that not a single of Naidu’s schemes as former chief minister comes to people’s minds and claimed that he never did any good for the poor in his life. “Even after working as CM for 14 years in three terms Naidu is unable to speak of a single good thing, he has done for the people,” Reddy claimed. “To cheat people again, Naidu is coming with fake promises in the guise of a manifesto,” said Reddy, and claimed that, looking at his history, nobody believes the TDP chief.

Referring to NDA’s 2014 manifesto, Reddy quizzed the people if they received the benefits of any scheme promised in it. In that manifesto, Reddy said Naidu had promised to first sign off on the waiver of farm loans worth more than Rs 87,000 crore and asked the people whether that happened. He also checked if even Re 1 was waived off for self-help groups (SHG).

Speaking of his own party’s promises, Reddy claimed that he has fulfilled 99 per cent of what was declared in the manifesto and reminded people that the “Kurukshetra battle” of elections will happen in 13 days’ time, May 13. Voting for YSRCP will continue the welfare schemes while voting for Naidu will end them, he added.