Telangana Rain: Hyderabad and these Districts to Witness Heavy Rainfall for Four Days

Hyderabad: Several districts in Telangana on Thursday witnessed heavy rains under the influence of a low depression. Heavy rains have also lashed Hyderabad city, Kukatpally, Miyapur, Malkajgiri, LB Nagar, Begumpet, Jubilee Hills, Panjagutta, Uppal, Gachibowli, Banjara Hills and other areas.

These areas have experienced torrential rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning. The GHMC has advised the citizens not to venture out unless it is an emergency.

Several parts of Adilabad district experienced the rain accompanied by gusty winds. Narsapur and Papannapeta mandals of Medak district received heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds.

Sangareddy, Vattepally and Kohir mandals also received heavy rains. The similar situation will remain same for another four days.

Hyderabad Meteorological Department Director Nagaratnam said heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely to occur across Hyderabad. He said Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal districts and several other districts of Telangana were likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall and added that the same situation would prevail in Telangana for the next four days.

“This time, the southwest monsoon is likely to arrive in Telangana earlier. In the first week of June itself, there will be heavy rains in Telangana due to the southwest monsoon,” he added.