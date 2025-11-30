Chennai on high alert for health cases as Cyclone Ditwah triggers heavy downpour

Chennai: With Cyclone Ditwah bringing persistent rain and renewed flooding concerns to Chennai, the city’s health authorities activated an extensive preparedness plan to prevent a surge in monsoon-related illnesses.

The sharp rise in waterlogging across neighbourhoods prompted officials to focus on early detection and quick response to seasonal ailments such as fever, diarrhoea, fungal infections, and injuries, while also preparing for an increase in snake-bite cases.

State Director of Public Health Dr A. Somasundaram said all 424 upgraded primary health centres (PHCs) across Tamil Nadu — including 140 in Chennai — have been placed on high alert. “Doctors, nurses and support staff are on duty in all upgraded PHCs. A nurse will remain on call after work hours to ensure uninterrupted service,” he said.

Urban health centres have been instructed to stock supplies such as oral rehydration salts, antifungal ointments for waterborne infections, paracetamol, anti-snake venom serum, antibiotics and other essential medicines.

To reach areas affected by flooding, five mobile medical units and 15 vans from the government’s Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram — typically used for school health screenings — have been deployed across Chennai to offer first aid and basic medical care.

Additional vehicles are on standby in Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts should conditions worsen. Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials said families displaced by flooding will be relocated to any of the 215 relief centres, where screening for fever and other ailments will be carried out.

“If anyone requires advanced treatment, they will be immediately referred to the nearest government hospital,” said city health officer Dr M. Jagadeesan. He added that electricians and plumbers have been placed on alert to ensure an uninterrupted power supply in all hospitals and urban health centres.

Authorities have also advised residents — particularly pregnant women, senior citizens and those with chronic illnesses — to store medical records and essential documents in dry, secure places to prevent damage during possible evacuations. Public health teams are monitoring social media platforms, including X, to track potential clusters of illness reported by the public.

Officials said this digital surveillance will help them respond quickly with field teams or virtual medical guidance. They added that while the number of cases remains manageable at present, the city is likely to witness a gradual increase in monsoon-related ailments over the coming days as rain continues under the influence of Cyclone Ditwah.