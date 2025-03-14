Chiranjeevi to Be Honoured at UK Parliament with Lifetime Achievement Award!

Hyderabad: Telugu cinema’s legendary actor Megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela is set to receive a prestigious felicitation at the House of Commons – UK Parliament for his exceptional contributions to society through his cultural influence.

Chiranjeevi to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

The felicitation will take place on March 19, hosted by Navendu Mishra, a Member of Parliament from the UK’s ruling Labour Party representing Stockport. Other prominent MPs, including Sojan Joseph and Bob Blackman, will also grace the occasion.

On the same platform, Bridge India, a renowned UK-based public policy organisation, will honour Chiranjeevi with the “Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Public Service through Cultural Leadership”. This marks the first time Bridge India is presenting a Lifetime Achievement Award to any individual, making this recognition even more special.

International Honour for Chiranjeevi’s Impact Beyond Cinema

The recognition at the UK Parliament further cements Chiranjeevi’s reputation as not just a film icon, but also a humanitarian and cultural leader whose influence extends globally.

Chiranjeevi’s Recent Accolades in 2024

The year 2024 has been remarkable for Chiranjeevi, with multiple prestigious awards:

Padma Vibhushan: India’s second-highest civilian award

India’s Guinness World Record: Recognized as the Most Prolific Actor/Dancer

Recognized as the ANR National Award: Presented by the Akkineni International Foundation

A Moment of Pride for Telugu Cinema

Chiranjeevi’s global recognition at the UK Parliament and his continuous contribution to cinema, philanthropy, and public service make this honour a historic milestone for Telugu cinema.

For more updates on Chiranjeevi’s awards, Telugu cinema news, and global recognitions, stay tuned.