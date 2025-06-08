Close Call in Uttarakhand: Private Chopper Lands on Road, No Injuries

Uttarakhand: A private helicopter belonging to Krestal Aviation Pvt. Ltd., which had taken off from Sersi with passengers en route to the Kedarnath Yatra, was forced to make an emergency landing on a road in Guptkashi, located in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand.

According to officials, the emergency landing was carried out by the pilot after the helicopter reportedly developed a technical malfunction mid-flight. Demonstrating quick decision-making and control, the pilot safely brought the helicopter down on a public road, avoiding any casualties or major damage.

There were no injuries reported among the passengers or the crew, and authorities confirmed that all occupants are safe. The swift and safe handling of the situation by the pilot has been appreciated by both the aviation authorities and local administration.

The incident caused temporary disruption to road traffic in the area, but the situation was brought under control shortly after the landing. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been informed and is expected to conduct a technical inspection and inquiry into the cause of the malfunction.

Further updates on the investigation and helicopter status are awaited.