CM Revanth Reddy Aims to Make 1 Crore Women Crorepatis Under We Hub Programme

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reaffirmed his government’s commitment to women empowerment, stating that the vision is to make one crore women crorepatis to drive the state towards a $1 trillion economy. He made the statement during the inauguration of the WeHub Women Acceleration Programme at JRC Convention Centre, Jubilee Hills on Sunday.

We Hub Acceleration Programme Launched to Empower Women Entrepreneurs

CM Revanth Reddy inaugurated the WeHub Women Acceleration Programme, a flagship initiative aimed at uplifting women entrepreneurs in Telangana. The programme is being spearheaded by WeHub, India’s first state-led incubator for women-led startups.

During the event, Revanth Reddy visited various stalls showcasing women-led innovations and startups. The CM interacted with participants and encouraged them to dream big.

Also Read: AIMIM Launches Affordable LPG Scheme – A Boon for Every Household

“Indira Gandhi showed the world the power of women. Today, Telangana will show what empowered women can achieve for the economy,” said Revanth Reddy.

Government Initiatives to Boost Women’s Economic Participation

The Chief Minister highlighted several initiatives launched by the state government for the benefit of women:

Free travel for women in TSRTC buses

in TSRTC buses LPG cylinders at ₹500 for female-headed households

for female-headed households Amma Model Schools handed over to women management groups

handed over to women management groups Increased support for SERP (Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty) members with a target to grow their numbers to 1 crore

He emphasized that funds given to women are returned with interest, stressing women’s financial responsibility and commitment.

Miss World Contestants to Visit Indira Lady Stalls

In a unique global exposure opportunity, CM Reddy announced that on May 21, Miss World contestants will visit Indira Lady Stalls, a model initiative that showcases self-reliant women-led businesses. This move aims to promote Telangana’s grassroots entrepreneurship to the international stage.

Women to Lead Telangana’s Trillion-Dollar Dream

CM Reddy concluded by stating that women are key pillars of the economic transformation Telangana envisions.