CM Revanth Reddy Involved in ₹8,888-Crore Corruption Scandal: KTR

Hyderabad: In a major allegation, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has accused Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of being involved in a massive ₹8,888-crore corruption scandal.

The alleged scam is linked to the mismanagement and fraudulent tender allocations under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, with KTR claiming that the Chief Minister used his influence to benefit his family and close associates.

Speaking to the media, KTR alleged that within just three months of assuming office, Revanth Reddy manipulated the Urban Development Department to orchestrate the scam. He claimed that large-scale contracts were illegally awarded to companies with close ties to the Chief Minister’s family, many of which lacked the necessary qualifications.

One of the key accusations was aimed at Shodha Infrastructure Limited, owned by Soodhini Srujan Reddy, the Chief Minister’s brother-in-law. KTR claimed that contracts worth ₹1,137 crore were awarded to this company, despite it having declared only a ₹2-crore profit. “The only qualification this company appears to have is its family connection to the Chief Minister,” KTR stated.

KTR also highlighted that Indian Hume Pipe Ltd, a public-listed company, was allegedly forced into a joint venture with Shodha Infrastructure. Under this partnership, Indian Hume Pipe was allocated only 20% of the project work, while Shodha Infrastructure received 80%, raising serious concerns about the fairness of the tendering process.

“The entire tender process is filled with irregularities,” KTR claimed, further accusing Revanth Reddy of directly pressuring municipal officials to ensure these contracts were awarded. He warned that the scandal could have legal ramifications for the Chief Minister under the Office of Profit Act and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Drawing comparisons with past political scandals, KTR pointed to instances like Sonia Gandhi’s resignation over similar accusations and B.S. Yeddyurappa’s removal from office for illegal activities. “If Revanth Reddy continues to misuse his office for personal gain, he too will face the same consequences,” KTR warned.

KTR further criticized the lack of transparency around the AMRUT 2.0 tenders, accusing Revanth Reddy of withholding key information to avoid public scrutiny. He demanded that all details related to the scheme be made public. “The people of Telangana deserve to know how their funds are being misused by this corrupt Congress government,” he said, vowing to continue exposing these alleged scams and pushing for a full investigation.

He also took aim at the BJP, accusing them of remaining silent on the issue and suggesting that they might be complicit. KTR called on the Central government to immediately investigate the AMRUT 2.0 tenders and revoke any contracts found to have been awarded illegally.

In a letter to Union Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Tokhan Sahu, KTR reiterated his demand for a thorough probe into the tendering process. He urged the government to disclose the details of all companies awarded tenders under the scheme and to cancel any contracts that show signs of corruption.

KTR concluded by calling on the Congress-led Telangana government to release all relevant documents related to the AMRUT tenders and urged the public to stay vigilant against the widespread corruption in the state.