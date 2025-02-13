CM Siddaramaiah Steps in to Address Excessive Bengaluru Metro Fare Hike

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah intervened on Thursday to address the concerns surrounding the steep hike in Bengaluru Metro fares.

The intervention came after multiple complaints highlighted the significant price increase, which has affected a large number of commuters.

Fare Anomalies and Public Outcry

The Chief Minister expressed concern over the way the fare revision was implemented by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). “The fare revision by BMRCL has led to anomalies, with fares more than doubling on certain sections,” Siddaramaiah posted on social media platform ‘X’. He emphasized that commuters’ interests should be prioritized and called for a swift resolution.

BMRCL’s Fare Hike and Its Impact

BMRCL had announced a 50% hike in fares, but it soon became apparent that in some areas, the fares had nearly doubled compared to previous rates. Additionally, the Metro operator introduced a separate fare for peak times, similar to the pricing model used by ride-hailing companies.

Repercussions on Commuters

The drastic fare hike has left many commuters, particularly students and low-income individuals, struggling to afford the increased costs. Many have opted for buses or private vehicles as a result of the fare revision. BMRCL sources also revealed that the metro operator’s revenues have declined following the fare hike.

CM’s Intervention and Next Steps

In light of these issues, CM Siddaramaiah instructed the Managing Director of BMRCL to urgently review and address the fare increases that have been deemed unreasonable, ensuring a fair and affordable pricing structure for all commuters.