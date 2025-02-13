Karnataka Police Under Attack: 13 Arrested After Violent Mob Assaults Station

Bengaluru: At least 13 individuals have been arrested in connection with the attack on the Mysuru city police station, according to officials.

Karnataka’s Home Minister, G. Parameshwara, reaffirmed on Thursday that “ruthless action” would be taken against the rioters, with more arrests expected as investigations progress.

Minister Vows Strong Action Against Rioters

Parameshwara told the media in Bengaluru, “Ruthless action will be initiated as I had stated earlier. Already more than 10 persons have been arrested. More individuals identified through CCTV footage will also be arrested, and legal action will be taken.”

Police sources have confirmed the arrest of 13 individuals, with more arrests anticipated as authorities continue to track down the identities of the rioters.

Rioters Pelt Stones, Damage Police Property

The FIR in connection with the incident states that the rioters’ actions posed a serious risk to the lives of police personnel. The violent mob gathered outside the police station on February 9, reportedly numbering more than 1,000 people. The mob damaged police property, including vehicles, and engaged in stone-pelting. PSI Sunil lodged a complaint, calling for action against the Muslim youths involved in the violence.

The incident has sparked strong criticism from the public and opposition parties, who have expressed concern over the apparent lawlessness among mobs.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

CCB Police Join Investigation

In response to the serious nature of the situation, the special wing of the CCB (City Crime Branch) police has joined the investigation. So far, the identities of more than 60 individuals involved in the rioting have been traced.

Karnataka’s BJP has called for unity among all political parties to address the situation, emphasizing the importance of supporting the police force during this time. State BJP General Secretary, P. Rajeev, highlighted concerns over a potential “systematic conspiracy” to destabilize the police system, warning that internal unrest could undermine public confidence in law enforcement.

Police Hunt for Religious Leader Linked to Hate Speech

Karnataka Police have also launched a manhunt for an Islamic religious teacher, Mufti Mushtaq Maqbooli, who allegedly delivered hate speech that incited the mob to attack the police station in Mysuru. The speech reportedly centered around an objectionable social media post related to the recent defeat of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly elections.

A video clip of Maqbooli’s inflammatory statements has been obtained by the police, in which he calls for extreme violence. Authorities are now actively searching for him.

Also Read: Union Budget Lacks Clear Vision for Karnataka: Siddaramaiah

Deputy CM’s Assurance of Punishment for Wrongdoers

Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar visited the scene in Mysuru on Wednesday and assured that those responsible for the violence would be punished. Earlier, police had detained an individual in connection with a controversial social media post that made communal comments regarding a specific religious group in relation to the AAP’s election defeat.

The post had sparked tensions in Mysuru, leading to a protest outside the Udayagiri police station by members of the minority community, demanding action against the accused. Despite efforts to calm the crowd, the situation escalated, leading to stone-pelting, attacks on police vehicles, and a violent clash with law enforcement. The police responded with a lathi-charge and tear gas, and additional police forces were deployed to control the situation.

Local political leaders, alongside senior police officers, assured the crowd that appropriate action would be taken against those responsible for the controversial post.