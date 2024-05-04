Conflict in Gaza continues to be ‘war on women’: UNRWA

Gaza: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has said that Israel continues to target women in strikes in the Gaza Strip.

“The war in Gaza continues to be a war on women,” UNRWA said on Friday in a press statement posted on its social media platform X, adding that more than 10,000 women have been killed and 19,000 others injured in the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported.

On average, 37 children in Gaza lose their mothers every day, it added.

Living conditions are particularly “appalling” for more than 155,000 pregnant or lactating women in the enclave, who face extreme difficulty in accessing water and health facilities, the agency said.

Gaza health authorities said on Friday that the death toll from the “Israeli incursion” on Gaza has risen to 34,622 and more than 77,867 others injured since its outbreak on October 7, 2023.

They added that Israeli forces committed three deadly attacks against families in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, resulting in 26 killed and 51 injured admitted to hospitals.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.