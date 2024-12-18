Congress Demands Amit Shah Apologize for Controversial ‘Ambedkar Remark’ in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: The Congress party has demanded an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah following his controversial remarks about Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha. During a heated debate on the Constitution, Shah made a statement that many have interpreted as disrespectful to the legacy of the iconic Dalit leader and architect of the Indian Constitution.

In his speech, Shah said, “Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai – Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata,” which loosely translates to, “It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. If they had taken God’s name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven.”

The remark, made during a debate on the Constitution, immediately sparked outrage across political circles, with several opposition leaders accusing Shah of belittling Ambedkar’s contributions to India’s democratic and social framework. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh swiftly condemned the statement, saying, “Amit Shah’s comments are an insult to Dr. Ambedkar and his legacy. Dr. Ambedkar is not a fashion statement but a symbol of equality, justice, and the rights of the oppressed. Shah’s remarks are not only insensitive but also show a complete lack of understanding of Ambedkar’s significance in India’s history.”

The Congress further demanded that Shah immediately apologize to the nation for his words, calling the remarks an affront to millions of people who revere Dr. Ambedkar as a champion of social justice and equality.

Shah’s statement has also stirred protests from Dalit organizations and social justice advocates, who see it as an attempt to undermine Ambedkar’s place in Indian society. Critics argue that the Home Minister’s words trivialize the struggles of Dalits and other marginalized communities that Ambedkar fought for throughout his life.

As of now, Amit Shah has not issued an apology, and the issue is expected to dominate the political discourse in the coming days. The remarks have intensified political tensions, with many accusing the ruling party of undermining the inclusive ideals that Dr. Ambedkar stood for.

This controversy is likely to escalate as both the Congress and other opposition parties plan to bring it up during the upcoming sessions of Parliament.