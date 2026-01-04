Congress Workers Protest at KCR’s Farmhouse in Erravalli, Demand His Presence in Assembly

Hyderabad: Congress workers on Sunday staged a protest at the farmhouse of former Chief Minister and Opposition leader K. Chandrashekar Rao in Erravalli village of Siddipet district, urging him to attend the ongoing Telangana Assembly session and raise issues related to the Gajwel Assembly constituency.

Protest Led by Gajwel Congress Unit

The protest was led by Anksha Reddy, president of the Gajwel Congress unit. Party activists gathered near the farmhouse, holding placards and raising slogans, calling on KCR to actively represent the constituency inside the House.

Demand to Address Gajwel Issues in Assembly

Protesters said that while KCR seeks votes from Gajwel to retain his MLA position, he should also participate in Assembly proceedings to highlight and resolve local concerns.

Key Points Raised by Protesters

KCR should attend the ongoing Assembly session

Issues affecting Gajwel constituency must be raised on the floor of the House

Slogans and Placards

Congress workers displayed placards criticising the former Chief Minister and chanted slogans, asserting that constituent issues need direct representation in the Assembly rather than being addressed from outside the House.

Political Temperatures Rise

The protest adds to the growing political activity around the Assembly session, reflecting heightened engagement by parties over representation and accountability. There was no immediate response from KCR or his party to the protest.

