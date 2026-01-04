BRS Seeks Apology from CM Revanth Reddy After ‘Unparliamentary Words’ Row: Here’s What CM Said

Hyderabad: Telangana politics witnessed a fresh flashpoint as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) strongly objected to the alleged use of unparliamentary and offensive language by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inside the State Assembly, demanding a public apology.

Alleged Remarks During Krishna River Debate

The controversy surfaced late Saturday night during a short discussion on Krishna river water sharing in the Assembly. BRS leaders alleged that the Chief Minister used derogatory words while referring to BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao and BRS Deputy Leader in the Assembly T. Harish Rao.

Harish Rao Alleges Violation of Democratic Decorum

Former minister T. Harish Rao accused the Chief Minister of lowering the dignity of the House by using indecent and unacceptable language, calling it against the values of a civilized democracy.

#Telangana #Assembly saw sharp exchanges after BRS accused #CMRevanthReddy of using unparliamentary language during the #KrishnaRiver debate. #BRS demanded a public apology and flagged decorum concerns. Will this escalate politically? pic.twitter.com/VsCVXMKznM — Munsif News 24×7 (Web Desk) (@MunsifNewsDesk) January 4, 2026

In a post on X, Harish Rao said the Chief Minister publicly claims to oppose abusive language in the Assembly, yet allegedly resorted to the same conduct himself.

Key Allegations Made by BRS

Use of highly objectionable words inside the Assembly

inside the Assembly Threatening tone and references considered criminal in nature

Failure of the Speaker to intervene and restrain the Chief Minister

Damage to the sanctity of the Assembly, often referred to as the “temple of democracy”

Assembly Boycott by BRS

Notably, BRS MLAs were absent from the House at the time, as the party had announced a boycott of the ongoing winter session, alleging biased conduct by the Speaker.

Credit Row Over Irrigation Projects

Harish Rao further alleged that the Chief Minister attempted to take credit for the National Green Tribunal’s stay on the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project, claiming it was actually the result of BRS’s legal battle.

He also rejected Congress claims on the Palamuru–Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Project, stating that:

Only a CMO note was issued in 2009

was issued in 2009 The DPR-related government order was released close to the 2014 elections

Raising sharp questions, Harish Rao asked how a party that took five years to prepare a DPR could criticize BRS.

Strong Condemnation from BRS Leaders

Former minister T. Srinivas Yadav and former Minority Finance Corporation chairman Mohammed Imtiaz Ishaq also condemned the Chief Minister’s alleged language, calling it unbecoming of the constitutional post.

They said such remarks weaken democratic institutions and demanded that the Chief Minister apologise to the people of Telangana.

