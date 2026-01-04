Congress Misled Assembly on Palamuru–Rangareddy Project, Warns K. Kavitha

Suryapet: Telangana Jagruti president K. Kavitha on Sunday accused the Congress government of misleading the Telangana Assembly on the Palamuru–Rangareddy irrigation project and warned that the state’s water interests are under serious threat, especially due to developments linked to the Krishna River basin.

Addressing the media during the Jagruti Janmabatta programme in Suryapet district, Kavitha said the government failed to hold a meaningful discussion on Krishna river water issues and instead relied on selective references, which, she alleged, misled the public.

Almathi Height Increase Poses Major Risk

Kavitha raised alarm over the proposed increase in the height of the Almathi dam in Karnataka, stating that Telangana could lose over 100 TMC of water if corrective steps are not taken.

She questioned why the Congress government did not move Assembly resolutions opposing:

The increase in Almathi dam height

Granting national status to the Upper Bhadra project

“If the intentions were honest, resolutions should have been passed immediately,” she said.

Questions on Reduced Water Allocation

Referring to earlier allocations, Kavitha said that during the united Andhra Pradesh period:

70 TMC was earmarked for Palamuru–Rangareddy

was earmarked for Palamuru–Rangareddy 7.5 TMC was allocated for Narayanpet–Kodangal

She questioned why the allocation was later limited to 45 TMC, calling it a serious injustice to Palamuru region residents.

Remarks on Assembly Conduct and Political Decisions

Commenting on recent Assembly developments, Kavitha said both the Congress and BRS engaged in political theatrics. She stated that boycotting the Assembly solely over criticism of one leader was not appropriate, as the Opposition represents the voice of the people.

She sought clarity on who decided the boycott and warned that such decisions could become unforgivable mistakes in history if taken without broader consultation.

Demands for Clarity on Krishna Water Agreements

Kavitha demanded clear answers on:

Whether any agreement was signed reducing Telangana’s Krishna water share from 37% to 34%

Changes to intake points between Jurala and Srisailam

Conversion of Ellur pump house into an underground facility at a cost of ₹1,400 crore, which allegedly reduced water capacity

She also pointed out that only three out of five motors are functional at the Kalwakurthy lift irrigation project.

Strong Defence of KCR

Kavitha strongly condemned remarks comparing former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to a terrorist, calling such statements deeply offensive.

“KCR is central to Telangana’s very existence,” she said, adding that such remarks undermine the sacrifices made for statehood.

Focus on Suryapet District Issues

Highlighting local concerns, Kavitha said:

A 100-bed hospital in Thungathurthy remains incomplete despite two foundation stones

remains incomplete despite two foundation stones A 30-bed hospital was reduced to 12 beds

Poor condition of bridges, lack of drinking water under Mission Bhagiratha

Illegal sand mining and delays in granting municipality status to Thungathurthy

to Thungathurthy Mismanagement of the integrated market in Suryapet and non-payment of compensation to shop owners for eight years

She also alleged encroachments on lakes, temples, and government lands, stating complaints would be filed with HYDRAA and the Centre.

‘People Will Decide’

Accepting responsibility for past shortcomings during the BRS period, Kavitha said she had apologised to farmers and activists and launched the Janmabatta programme to reconnect with people.

“Ultimately, the people will decide success or failure,” she said, reaffirming her commitment to fight corruption and raise public issues, especially for the 10 lakh residents of Suryapet district.

