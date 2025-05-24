Congress Pushes for Nationwide Caste Census Inspired by Telangana Model

New Delhi: In a renewed push for social justice and inclusive development, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have called on party leaders and spokespersons to actively promote the caste census survey conducted by the Congress government in Telangana. They urged the central government to adopt Telangana’s transparent and inclusive model for a nationwide caste enumeration.

The remarks were made during a key meeting held at the Congress headquarters in Indira Bhavan, where party leaders, spokespersons, and the Telangana PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud gathered to discuss the successful implementation of the Telangana caste census. Rahul Gandhi attended the meeting in person, while Kharge joined virtually.

Telangana Caste Census Presented as a National Model

Kharge praised the Telangana government’s community-participative approach to caste enumeration and stressed its ideological importance for the Congress party.

“The caste survey in Telangana has set a public-friendly, transparent pattern that we want the central government to follow,” said Kharge. “Caste enumeration is not just about data—it’s about delivering social justice and protecting the soul of the Constitution.” Also Read: Hyderabad to Get Global Millets Centre, Kavach Railway Safety Lab Announced

He emphasized that this should not be treated as an election tactic but rather as a proof of Congress’s ideological commitment to uplift Dalits, OBCs, and Adivasis.

Rahul Gandhi: Caste Census Is Democracy’s Moral Responsibility

Rahul Gandhi reiterated that caste enumeration is a democratic obligation, aligning with the Congress manifesto and its long-standing fight for equality.

“We promised a caste census and we delivered in Telangana. Now it’s time for the Centre to act. Democracy demands fairness—and fairness begins with knowing who we are,” he said.

He urged party workers to communicate the importance of the caste census to the people with facts, empathy, and fearlessness.

Key Highlights from Telangana’s Caste Census Presentation

Mahesh Kumar Goud, who made a detailed PowerPoint presentation, shared how the Telangana survey was conducted:

Transparent data collection with community and expert involvement

with community and expert involvement Questions covering social, educational, and economic aspects

Focused on reservation distribution based on real population data

based on real population data A resolution passed in the state assembly recommending 42% BC reservation

recommending Proposal sent to the Centre for approval and implementation in upcoming elections

Kharge also called for immediate implementation of Article 15(5) to provide reservations to Dalit, OBC, and Adivasi students in private educational institutions.