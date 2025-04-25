Controversial Remarks on Pahalgam Terror Attack: AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam Arrested

In a swift political response, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA and General Secretary Rafiqul Islam has strongly condemned the controversial remarks made by fellow party MLA Aminul Islam regarding the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. Rafiqul clarified that Aminul’s comments were made in his personal capacity and distanced the party from such statements, emphasizing that they were inappropriate during a time of national grief.

Speaking to the media, Rafiqul Islam said, “It was his personal statement, and such statements should not be made at this time.”

Aminul Islam Defends Terrorists, Sparks Outrage

The controversy erupted after a video surfaced on social media, showing Aminul Islam allegedly making derogatory remarks and defending the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack. In the video, he appeared to question the national narrative, which drew strong condemnation from various political and public circles.

The video quickly went viral, sparking outrage across the country. The Nagaon Superintendent of Police, Swapnaneel Deka, confirmed that the police had taken cognizance of the video and had initiated action.

Assam Police Arrest Aminul Islam Under Multiple Charges

The Assam Police acted promptly and arrested Aminul Islam for his controversial comments. According to Swapnaneel Deka, the police registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 152, 196, 197(1), 113(3), 352, and 353. The arrest was made after the statement went viral and had the potential to create an adverse situation in the region.

Deka said, “Today, we saw a video circulating on social media in which MLA Aminul Islam made a very wrong statement on the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. He was defending the terrorists. So, we have registered a case and arrested him. He will be produced in court tomorrow.”

AIUDF MLA Arrested and Taken to Nagaon Police Station

In an official post on X, the Assam Police confirmed the arrest, stating, “On the basis of a misleading & instigating statement by Dhing MLA, Sh Aminul Islam in public, which went viral & had potential to create an adverse situation, NagaonPS Case 347/25 was registered. He has been arrested accordingly.”

The Assam Director General of Police (DGP), Harmeet Singh, also confirmed that Aminul Islam was taken to the Nagaon Police Station for further proceedings.

The case surrounding Aminul Islam continues to unfold, with political tensions rising over his remarks. Follow updates as legal proceedings move forward.